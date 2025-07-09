Left Menu

Tata Technologies Partners with Emerson for Revolutionary Mobility Testing Solutions

Tata Technologies Ltd partners with Emerson to provide integrated testing and validation solutions for global automotive, aerospace, and commercial vehicle markets. The collaboration aims to innovate intelligent, automated solutions for connected, autonomous, and software-defined mobility platforms, leveraging the expertise of both companies in engineering and technology.

Updated: 09-07-2025 11:27 IST
Tata Technologies Ltd, a leader in global product engineering and digital services, announced a partnership with Emerson on Wednesday to provide integrated testing and validation solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, and commercial vehicle sectors.

This alliance is designed to tackle the challenges posed by next-generation mobility. Tata Technologies brings its immense expertise in engineering and mobility platform development, while Emerson contributes its industry-leading, software-connected test and measurement solutions.

Pilot programs for this initiative are already underway across India, Europe, and North America. The companies are planning additional customer collaborations and joint solution developments to deliver competitive products in the increasingly software-defined world.

