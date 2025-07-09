Taiwan's Largest Military Drills Signal Readiness for Conflict
Taiwan commenced its largest military exercises, focusing on countering potential Chinese aggression. The Han Kuang drills feature new weaponry and decentralized command strategies in response to modern threats. Observed by international officials, these drills underscore Taiwan's commitment to self-defense amidst heightened tensions with China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:57 IST
Taiwan embarked on its most extensive military drills on Wednesday. The exercises, which simulate attacks on command systems and infrastructure, come amid concerns over possible Chinese invasion scenarios.
Officials noted that lessons from Ukraine's conflict were influencing Taiwan's strategies, particularly in safeguarding command and communication systems.
Enhanced cyber defense, misinformation management, and sophisticated weaponry, including U.S.-supplied HIMARS and local missiles, are part of this broadened military readiness initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- military
- drills
- China
- HIMARS
- defense
- Ukraine
- cyber attacks
- resilience
- sovereignty
Advertisement