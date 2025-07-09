Left Menu

Taiwan's Largest Military Drills Signal Readiness for Conflict

Taiwan commenced its largest military exercises, focusing on countering potential Chinese aggression. The Han Kuang drills feature new weaponry and decentralized command strategies in response to modern threats. Observed by international officials, these drills underscore Taiwan's commitment to self-defense amidst heightened tensions with China.

Taiwan embarked on its most extensive military drills on Wednesday. The exercises, which simulate attacks on command systems and infrastructure, come amid concerns over possible Chinese invasion scenarios.

Officials noted that lessons from Ukraine's conflict were influencing Taiwan's strategies, particularly in safeguarding command and communication systems.

Enhanced cyber defense, misinformation management, and sophisticated weaponry, including U.S.-supplied HIMARS and local missiles, are part of this broadened military readiness initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

