Nistar Sets Sail: India's First Indigenous Deep-Sea Diving Vessel Delivered to Navy

Nistar, India's first indigenously constructed diving support vessel, has been handed over to the Indian Navy. The vessel, a significant step in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, is equipped to conduct deep-sea diving and rescue operations, including serving as a 'Mother Ship' for a Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV).

The ship, which was delivered by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, holds a special capability shared by only a few navies globally. It measures 118 meters and weighs nearly 10,000 tonnes, with state-of-the-art equipment allowing saturation diving up to 300 meters depth.

Nistar stands as a testament to India's efforts in indigenous manufacturing, achieving a 75 percent indigenous content mark. This advancement aligns with the government's 'Make in India' policy, demonstrating a commitment to national defense and autonomy in naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)