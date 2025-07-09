Czech Republic Bans Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek Over Data Security Fears

The Czech Republic has taken decisive action against Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, announcing a ban on the company's services within public administration due to data security concerns. Prime Minister Petr Fiala disclosed the information during a live news conference, citing data protection as the primary motivation for the prohibition.

DeepSeek has been under scrutiny globally, with nations like Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands having already imposed restrictions. The impetus for these measures stems from fears that the Chinese government could access data held on DeepSeek's servers, as the company must comply with Chinese regulations.

Well-known for its claims to rival U.S. AI models at lower costs, DeepSeek has been a controversial figure in technology circles. Yet, its data handling practices have led to skepticism in both the U.S. and European markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)