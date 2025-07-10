Uber's Olympic Gamble: Revolutionizing Rideshare and Delivery for LA28
Uber has become the official rideshare and on-demand delivery partner for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Through this partnership, Uber will enhance transportation options and meal deliveries for athletes and spectators. Additionally, Uber will support media coverage for the event, marking a significant sponsorship for LA28.
Uber has secured a prominent partnership role as the official rideshare and on-demand delivery partner for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Team USA, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.
Under this collaboration, Uber will deploy its innovative mobility platform to enhance rideshare operations across Los Angeles, providing transport options such as cars, bikes, and scooters for athletes, officials, and spectators during the Games. The Uber Eats division will also handle on-demand meal deliveries to the Olympic and Paralympic Village and plans to introduce mobile ordering at selected venues.
Furthermore, Uber will be involved in supporting NBCUniversal's coverage of LA28 and the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This deal positions Uber as a key partner for LA28, aligning with the ambition to stage a technologically advanced Olympics. The financial details remain undisclosed.
