Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid Nvidia's Milestone and Tariff News

Wall Street indexes saw an increase on Wednesday, driven by Nvidia's brief $4 trillion valuation and anticipations of impending interest rate cuts despite tariff-induced inflation. Nvidia's growth, along with strong performances from Microsoft and Amazon, contributed to Nasdaq's record high. Tech and utility sectors led market gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:57 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amid Nvidia's Milestone and Tariff News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed a rise in indexes on Wednesday, driven by the tech-centric Nasdaq, as Nvidia reached a momentary $4 trillion valuation and Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested that inflation from President Trump's tariffs might not hinder interest rate cuts this year.

Nvidia marked a historic moment as the first company valued at $4 trillion, reinforcing its position amid a surge in demand for AI technologies. This led to a record high close for Nasdaq, with strong performances from megacap companies like Microsoft and Amazon.

Despite previous tariff-induced inflation concerns, investor confidence continued as the market became desensitized to tariff threats. Fed rate cut hopes persisted, even as trade negotiations showed potential for resolution. Other market boosts came from sectors like utilities and technology, while consumer staples lagged behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025