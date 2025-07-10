Bharat 6G Alliance Charts Roadmap Toward Global Tech Leadership by 2030

In a high-level strategy session held today, Union Minister of Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia conducted a comprehensive review of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA), evaluating India's progress and roadmap in becoming a global leader in 6G technology by the end of this decade. The meeting, also attended by Telecom Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal, brought together over 100 key stakeholders, including industry leaders, technologists, startups, and public institutions, all aligned with the Government’s ambitious vision of India’s digital leadership.

The review meeting marked a significant step forward in the operationalization of the Bharat 6G Vision, unveiled in March 2023 by the Government of India. The Alliance, with its multi-stakeholder structure, showcased tangible progress in indigenous technology development and innovation, particularly in rural connectivity, smart deployment, and cross-sectoral applications of 6G.

Progress Highlights and Strategic Updates from B6GA

At the heart of the event were detailed presentations from the Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of B6GA’s dedicated working groups. These updates covered actionable strategies and the latest advancements in 6G research and development.

Key highlights included:

Development of Indigenous Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies to support self-reliant telecommunications infrastructure

Progress on Intelligent and Inclusive Networks, focused on improving rural and remote connectivity

Exploration of cross-sectoral 6G applications, including use-cases in agriculture, healthcare, smart cities, and green technologies

Strategies for smart and sustainable deployment models, ensuring energy efficiency and climate responsibility in 6G rollouts

Updates on interoperability standards, spectrum harmonization, and testing platforms

The working groups also emphasized the importance of collaborative innovation, pushing boundaries in AI/ML integration, edge computing, and IoT compatibility in future 6G systems.

Alliance Expansion: A Growing Innovation Ecosystem

The Union Minister was informed that the Bharat 6G Alliance has rapidly expanded since its inception. As of July 2025, the Alliance comprises:

Over 80 member organizations

More than 30 Indian startups, driving grassroots innovation and agile technology development

Active involvement of academia, public sector R&D institutions, and global telecom partners

This inclusive model positions India to create a homegrown, resilient, and secure 6G ecosystem, reducing dependency on foreign technologies and fostering domestic value creation.

Minister Scindia’s Vision and Government Commitments

In his address, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to next-generation telecom innovation, positioning India at the frontier of global digital advancement.

“The Government is fully committed to enabling this transition through robust policy frameworks, increased research funding, and timely spectrum allocation for testing and trials,” he stated.

The Minister stressed that the Bharat 6G Alliance must focus on setting a clear, strategic roadmap with regular reviews to track progress. He emphasized the goal of achieving 10% of global IPRs (Intellectual Property Rights) in 6G technologies, a metric that would place India among the leading nations in telecom R&D and standards development.

About the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA)

Launched in line with the Bharat 6G Vision Document, the B6GA was conceptualized to serve as a collaborative and inclusive platform for developing a futuristic, secure, and sustainable 6G infrastructure in India.

The Alliance’s core objectives include:

Promoting cutting-edge research and innovation

Developing global standards and indigenous IPRs

Supporting test-bed facilities and simulation platforms

Creating public-private-academic partnerships

Ensuring cross-sectoral adoption of 6G use-cases

As a key enabler of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) strategy, the Bharat 6G Alliance is also exploring the potential of 6G to transform rural economies, enhance citizen-centric services, and enable intelligent automation across industries.

India’s 6G Timeline and Strategic Targets

The review re-emphasized India’s commitment to rolling out pre-commercial 6G trials by 2026, with commercial deployment targeted around 2029–2030. The Government’s phased strategy includes:

Phase 1 (2023–2025): Foundational R&D, spectrum trials, and innovation challenges

Phase 2 (2026–2028): Standardization, ecosystem readiness, and international collaborations

Phase 3 (2029–2030): Full-scale deployment with global interoperability and sustainability metrics

A National Push Toward Tech Sovereignty

The Bharat 6G Alliance is not just a telecom initiative—it represents India’s broader aspiration to achieve technological sovereignty. Through indigenous innovation, global standard-setting, and deep partnerships across sectors, India is poised to redefine its role in the global communications landscape.

The meeting underscored a clear message: India is not just preparing for the future—it is shaping it. With strategic alignment, bold vision, and inclusive innovation, the path to “6G Bharat” is rapidly unfolding.