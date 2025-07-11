Left Menu

Kyiv Bolsters Air Defense with $6.2 Million Drone Interceptor Program

Kyiv is investing 260 million hryvnias ($6.2 million) in a drone interceptor program to protect its skies amid intensifying Russian attacks. This initiative aims to purchase necessary equipment and enhance response capabilities. Successful trials have intercepted nearly 550 drones, prompting further air defense appeals by Ukrainian leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:19 IST
Kyiv Bolsters Air Defense with $6.2 Million Drone Interceptor Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv city officials have announced a major investment of 260 million hryvnias ($6.2 million) in a new drone interceptor program, aiming to safeguard the capital from escalating Russian drone attacks. This initiative underscores the mounting urgency as the frequency and intensity of assaults have increased over the past weeks.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's city military administration, disclosed the funding allocation on Telegram, emphasizing that the resources will not only procure advanced equipment but also establish a robust response system to shield the city. While additional funding sources are sought, the effectiveness of a pilot project, which intercepted nearly 550 Russian drones, has been highlighted as a critical deterrence measure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has echoed the call for enhanced air defense collaboration with international allies at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, emphasizing ongoing investments in drone technology. Furthermore, plans are in motion to establish a training center for drone operators and deploy more mobile units throughout Kyiv and its surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025