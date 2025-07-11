Kyiv Bolsters Air Defense with $6.2 Million Drone Interceptor Program

Kyiv city officials have announced a major investment of 260 million hryvnias ($6.2 million) in a new drone interceptor program, aiming to safeguard the capital from escalating Russian drone attacks. This initiative underscores the mounting urgency as the frequency and intensity of assaults have increased over the past weeks.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's city military administration, disclosed the funding allocation on Telegram, emphasizing that the resources will not only procure advanced equipment but also establish a robust response system to shield the city. While additional funding sources are sought, the effectiveness of a pilot project, which intercepted nearly 550 Russian drones, has been highlighted as a critical deterrence measure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has echoed the call for enhanced air defense collaboration with international allies at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, emphasizing ongoing investments in drone technology. Furthermore, plans are in motion to establish a training center for drone operators and deploy more mobile units throughout Kyiv and its surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)