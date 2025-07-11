Global Equity Funds Surge Amid AI Stock Boom and Trade Optimism

In a notable boost for global markets, equity funds drew inflows for the second consecutive week on the back of a rally in AI-linked stocks and optimistic U.S. tariff negotiations. Investors allocated a net $10.21 billion as expectations of deferred tariffs fueled trade discourse, according to LSEG Lipper data.

The U.S. President's decision to postpone tariff impositions to August 1 offered room for negotiation, although he announced potential tariffs as steep as 50%. European equity funds saw their largest inflow since May, while overall tech sectors continue to attract substantial investment, countering healthcare sector trends.

Simultaneously, global bond funds sustained their 12-week momentum with a $16.83 billion influx, as money market funds registered net purchases of nearly $45 billion. Commodities experienced mixed fortunes, with gold retaining investor interest. Emerging market assets showed renewed appeal, underscoring a broader investment diversification trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)