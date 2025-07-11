Left Menu

Global Equity Funds Surge Amid AI Stock Boom and Trade Optimism

Global equity funds experienced continued inflows, driven by AI-linked stock rallies and optimism over U.S. tariff negotiations. Despite a dip from the previous week's $37.54 billion, funds attracted $10.21 billion. Tech sector funds saw strong interest, while bond and money market funds maintained demand. Emerging markets also gained traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:07 IST
Global Equity Funds Surge Amid AI Stock Boom and Trade Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable boost for global markets, equity funds drew inflows for the second consecutive week on the back of a rally in AI-linked stocks and optimistic U.S. tariff negotiations. Investors allocated a net $10.21 billion as expectations of deferred tariffs fueled trade discourse, according to LSEG Lipper data.

The U.S. President's decision to postpone tariff impositions to August 1 offered room for negotiation, although he announced potential tariffs as steep as 50%. European equity funds saw their largest inflow since May, while overall tech sectors continue to attract substantial investment, countering healthcare sector trends.

Simultaneously, global bond funds sustained their 12-week momentum with a $16.83 billion influx, as money market funds registered net purchases of nearly $45 billion. Commodities experienced mixed fortunes, with gold retaining investor interest. Emerging market assets showed renewed appeal, underscoring a broader investment diversification trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025