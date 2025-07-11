Global Equity Funds Surge Amid AI Stock Boom and Trade Optimism
Global equity funds experienced continued inflows, driven by AI-linked stock rallies and optimism over U.S. tariff negotiations. Despite a dip from the previous week's $37.54 billion, funds attracted $10.21 billion. Tech sector funds saw strong interest, while bond and money market funds maintained demand. Emerging markets also gained traction.
In a notable boost for global markets, equity funds drew inflows for the second consecutive week on the back of a rally in AI-linked stocks and optimistic U.S. tariff negotiations. Investors allocated a net $10.21 billion as expectations of deferred tariffs fueled trade discourse, according to LSEG Lipper data.
The U.S. President's decision to postpone tariff impositions to August 1 offered room for negotiation, although he announced potential tariffs as steep as 50%. European equity funds saw their largest inflow since May, while overall tech sectors continue to attract substantial investment, countering healthcare sector trends.
Simultaneously, global bond funds sustained their 12-week momentum with a $16.83 billion influx, as money market funds registered net purchases of nearly $45 billion. Commodities experienced mixed fortunes, with gold retaining investor interest. Emerging market assets showed renewed appeal, underscoring a broader investment diversification trend.
(With inputs from agencies.)