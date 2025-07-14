Yokogawa Marks Milestone with First Delivery of Next-Gen Flowmeters in India

Yokogawa India Limited has achieved a major milestone with the inaugural delivery of its cutting-edge AXG magnetic flowmeters in Maharashtra, India, through its subsidiary Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd. The event, held on July 11, 2025, in Pune, signaled Yokogawa's reinforced commitment to enhancing India's industrial landscape.

The ceremony brought together leaders like Katsuya Ikezawa, Hiroshi Nagai, and Hiroshi Tanoguchi, who highlighted the delivery's significance as a testament to Yokogawa's dedication to 'Make in India'. Praising the advanced AXG flowmeters for their precision and robustness, they marked it as an embodiment of engineering excellence.

Adept Fluidyne, known for pioneering flow technology, has delivered over 70,000 units across sectors. Now part of Yokogawa, Adept's offerings have expanded to IoT gateways and smart meters, bolstering the group's capacity to offer sophisticated measurement solutions globally.