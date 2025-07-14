Pioneering Indo-Italian Innovation Hub Set to Emerge in Bengaluru

The Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru, along with the state's Information Technology and Biotechnology department, announced plans to launch a groundbreaking bilateral innovation centre in Bengaluru. This venture marks the first of its kind, poised to strengthen Indo-Italian collaborations.

Consul General Alfonso Tagliaferri confirmed that a letter of intent was signed on July 11 with Rahul Sankanur, Managing Director of the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), officially commencing efforts towards establishing the Indo-Italian Innovation Hub. The targeted centre will enhance startup acceleration, academic interplay, and talent exchange, creating a cornerstone for bilateral cooperation.

The site for the hub is expected to be located within an existing Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The incoming Scientific Attaché, alongside the Trade Office, will lead the project coordination with the Consul General concluding his tenure in the city.

