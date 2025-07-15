Left Menu

China's Industrial Surge: A Beacon Amid Slowing Sales

China's industrial output experienced a robust growth of 6.8% in June, outperforming market expectations. However, retail sales growth saw a decline, marking a slower pace than forecasted. Fixed asset investments also fell short of predictions, expanding by 2.8% in the first half of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 07:30 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a surprising turn of events, China's industrial output surged by 6.8% year-on-year in June, outperforming both the previous month's 5.8% and economic forecasts. Released by the National Bureau of Statistics, this data defied expectations for a 5.7% increase and signaled the fastest growth since March.

Conversely, retail sales, a key indicator of consumption, experienced a slowdown, rising only 4.8% compared to May's 6.4%, as analysts had predicted a 5.4% increase. This indicates a mixed economic outlook amid industrial gains.

Furthermore, fixed asset investments in the first half of the year saw a modest expansion of 2.8%, falling short of the anticipated 3.6% growth rate, and down from a 3.7% increase in the January to May period, highlighting challenges in economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

