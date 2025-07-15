China's Industrial Surge: A Beacon Amid Slowing Sales
China's industrial output experienced a robust growth of 6.8% in June, outperforming market expectations. However, retail sales growth saw a decline, marking a slower pace than forecasted. Fixed asset investments also fell short of predictions, expanding by 2.8% in the first half of the year.
- Country:
- China
In a surprising turn of events, China's industrial output surged by 6.8% year-on-year in June, outperforming both the previous month's 5.8% and economic forecasts. Released by the National Bureau of Statistics, this data defied expectations for a 5.7% increase and signaled the fastest growth since March.
Conversely, retail sales, a key indicator of consumption, experienced a slowdown, rising only 4.8% compared to May's 6.4%, as analysts had predicted a 5.4% increase. This indicates a mixed economic outlook amid industrial gains.
Furthermore, fixed asset investments in the first half of the year saw a modest expansion of 2.8%, falling short of the anticipated 3.6% growth rate, and down from a 3.7% increase in the January to May period, highlighting challenges in economic recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon's Cooling Impact: Power Consumption Dips in June
Proportion of cereals, pulses in diet dips; consumption of milk products rises: Govt Study
Syria's Economic Outlook: Modest Growth Amidst Sanction Easing
Action taken against 8 Tulja Bhawani Temple priests for tobacco consumption, spitting
Health Scare in Kukatpally: 13 Hospitalized After Toddy Consumption