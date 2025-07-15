Left Menu

Pudu Robotics Unveils Revolutionary MT1 Vac for High-Performance Cleaning

Pudu Robotics introduces the PUDU MT1 Vac, an AI-powered robotic sweeper and vacuum designed for efficient dry cleaning in commercial spaces. With intelligent automation features, it excels in sweeping, vacuuming, and dust-mopping, enhancing cleaning solutions across diverse environments such as airports and shopping malls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Pudu Robotics has launched the PUDU MT1 Vac, a cutting-edge AI-driven robotic sweeper and vacuum. This innovative solution addresses the increasing need for automated dry-cleaning systems in large commercial environments, including facilities like airports, metro stations, and hotels.

Featuring triple-mode cleaning capabilities—sweeping, vacuuming, and dust-mopping—the MT1 Vac is engineered for tackling everything from fine dust to larger debris. The robot is equipped with high-performance dual-fan suction and a remarkable 55cm suction width, which enhances efficiency in expansive spaces.

The MT1 Vac distinguishes itself with advanced features like HEPA-grade filtration, AI-enabled surface recognition, and the option for vertical cleaning. These capabilities solidify Pudu Robotics' leadership in intelligent cleaning technology for modern facility management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

