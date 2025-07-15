Left Menu

Trupeer raises USD 3 million from RTP Global, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:35 IST
Trupeer raises USD 3 million from RTP Global, others
  • Country:
  • India

AI video platform Trupeer has raised USD 3 million (around Rs 25.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by RTP Global, a statement said on Tuesday.

The funding round also saw participation from Salesforce Ventures and a consortium of over 20 CIO and CTO angel investors from Fortune 500 companies, Trupeer said.

"This round supports Trupeer's mission to reinvent how teams create product videos, tutorials, and walkthroughs, the AI platform said, adding that it will help unlock AI videos for business workflow communication.

Trupeer CEO and co-founder Shivali Goyal said that the platform is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally to turn raw screen recordings into instant, studio-quality product videos across 50-plus languages for product marketing, customer success and training.

Looking ahead, Trupeer is expanding beyond screen recordings. The team is building new ways to generate video from documents, personalize content at scale, and integrate natively with the tools where teams already work, from CRMs to learning platforms, the platform said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025