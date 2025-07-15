Citigroup Surges Past Expectations: A New Era of Growth

In a remarkable financial stride, Citigroup's shares soared to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis after surpassing Wall Street's profit predictions for the second quarter. The bank's stock reached a peak of $90.69, driven by outstanding performance in its trading and investment banking segments.

The $4 billion planned stock buyback for the third quarter punctuates a promising trajectory, exceeding the $3.75 billion buyback in the year's first half. Analysts reacted favorably, with CFRA's Kenneth Leon boosting Citigroup's target price, reflecting the bank's rising credibility and improved market position.

Amid fluctuating markets and tariff uncertainties, Citigroup's revenue from trading escalated by 16%, positioning the bank advantageously. IPOs and major buyouts have fueled a resurgence in investment deals, with Citigroup securing its place at the forefront of significant M&A transactions, particularly in the healthcare and tech sectors.

