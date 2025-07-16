Left Menu

Nvidia's H20 AI Chips: The Power Play Between US and China

Nvidia aims to resume H20 AI chip sales to China amidst US-China trade negotiations involving rare earths. This move, met with political scrutiny, highlights tensions over technology exports. Nvidia's decision impacts its market dynamics, with Chinese firms eager to purchase while AMD awaits similar licensing for its MI308 chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 03:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia is preparing to resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China, a strategic decision embedded in U.S.-China trade negotiations concerning rare earth materials. The move came after Nvidia's CEO's engagement with US officials, including President Donald Trump, to discuss trade and technology relations.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that Nvidia expects to receive licenses soon, reversing earlier export restrictions. The decision is drawing criticism from U.S. legislators, with concerns over national security and the potential technological advantage it might give to China's AI sector.

Nvidia's plan has triggered a rush among Chinese companies to acquire these chips, although they lack some capabilities due to export restrictions. As the Chinese market plays a crucial role in Nvidia's revenue, this development could significantly alter the landscape of global AI competition.

