Nvidia CEO Speaks on US-China Chip Ban Lift and Future Prospects

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang discussed the lifting of the US ban on the H20 chip in China and future production. While downplaying his role in the decision, he focused on the importance of informing governments about policy impacts. The company aims to recover losses by meeting future Chinese demand.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang minimized his influence in persuading U.S. officials to lift a ban on selling advanced computer chips in China. Speaking in Beijing, Huang expressed optimism about the H20 chip's production, designed under U.S. tech export limits but blocked in April.

Having met with President Trump prior to his visit, Huang announced that Nvidia received approval for sales to China. Amid a bustling press event, he noted U.S. and Chinese governments hold the reins on such trade discussions.

Nvidia's financial recovery remains uncertain, hinging on production capacity and demand for the H20 chip. Huang also introduced the RTX Pro graphics chip for robotics, highlighting its potential in China's innovation-driven supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

