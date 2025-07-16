Protest Disrupts Tour de France to Highlight Gaza Conflict

A protester charged onto the final stretch of the 11th stage of the Tour de France, attempting to highlight tensions in Gaza by wearing a t-shirt that read 'Israel out of the Tour.' Despite being subdued by security just 50 meters from the finish line, the protester's actions captured significant attention as two cyclists sprinted towards victory.

Israel participates in the Tour through the Israel-Premier Tech team, yet no Israeli cyclists are part of the race. This act underscores the ongoing conflict, with Gaza health authorities reporting more than 58,000 Palestinian casualties, while Israeli reports cite 1,650 deaths from the conflict, including the recent Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Additional protests are reportedly planned along the race, but Tour organizers and the Israel-Premier Tech team have not provided any comments at this time.