Protest Disrupts Tour de France to Highlight Gaza Conflict
A protester interrupted the Tour de France's 11th stage, drawing attention to Israel's actions in Gaza. The individual, wearing a t-shirt stating 'Israel out of the Tour,' was intercepted by security, drawing attention away from the race which features the Israel-Premier Tech team but no Israeli cyclists.
A protester charged onto the final stretch of the 11th stage of the Tour de France, attempting to highlight tensions in Gaza by wearing a t-shirt that read 'Israel out of the Tour.' Despite being subdued by security just 50 meters from the finish line, the protester's actions captured significant attention as two cyclists sprinted towards victory.
Israel participates in the Tour through the Israel-Premier Tech team, yet no Israeli cyclists are part of the race. This act underscores the ongoing conflict, with Gaza health authorities reporting more than 58,000 Palestinian casualties, while Israeli reports cite 1,650 deaths from the conflict, including the recent Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
Additional protests are reportedly planned along the race, but Tour organizers and the Israel-Premier Tech team have not provided any comments at this time.
ALSO READ
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks
London Stock Market Dips As Israel-Iran Truce Ends; Precious Metals Shine
UN Experts Urge UK Not to Classify Palestine Action as Terrorist Group
Gaza Debate Intensifies: Israeli Officials Clash Over Military Strategy Amid Hostage Crisis
Israeli military says it captured 'terrorist cell operated by Iran' in southern Syria