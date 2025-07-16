Alyssa Thomas: From Court to Track - Bridging Worlds

WNBA star Alyssa Thomas is making headlines this weekend as her face will be featured on the hood of RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece's No. 60 Castrol car during races at Dover Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thomas, known as "The Engine" for her relentless energy on the court, has earned recognition with her sixth WNBA All-Star Game selection. This collaboration marks a unique fusion between the trailblazing basketball icon and the traditionally male-dominated sport of racing.

The project aims to "bridge worlds" and highlight Thomas' impressive athletic legacy amid the growing popularity of women's basketball, reflected by rising TV viewership and attendance numbers. Thomas' move to the Phoenix Mercury and performance have positioned her as a formidable MVP candidate.

