Alyssa Thomas: From Court to Track - Bridging Worlds

WNBA star Alyssa Thomas features on Ryan Preece's No. 60 car at Dover Motor Speedway, connecting her relentless 'Engine' mentality to the male-dominated world of racing. Her collaboration with Castrol underscores her rising MVP candidacy amid increased engagement with women's basketball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:27 IST
WNBA star Alyssa Thomas is making headlines this weekend as her face will be featured on the hood of RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece's No. 60 Castrol car during races at Dover Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thomas, known as "The Engine" for her relentless energy on the court, has earned recognition with her sixth WNBA All-Star Game selection. This collaboration marks a unique fusion between the trailblazing basketball icon and the traditionally male-dominated sport of racing.

The project aims to "bridge worlds" and highlight Thomas' impressive athletic legacy amid the growing popularity of women's basketball, reflected by rising TV viewership and attendance numbers. Thomas' move to the Phoenix Mercury and performance have positioned her as a formidable MVP candidate.

