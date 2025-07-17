International Astronaut Team and the Secret Language of Plants

A seasoned group of space explorers, led by NASA alum Peggy Whitson, successfully descended back from orbit, culminating their mission aboard the International Space Station. The multinational team, comprising members from India, Poland, and Hungary, safely landed in the Pacific, marking a significant milestone for these countries.

Meanwhile, groundbreaking research from Tel Aviv University is reshaping how we understand plant-insect interactions. The study highlights how insects, particularly moths, respond to ultrasonic distress signals from plants, signalling potentially transformative insights in the field of acoustic communication.

This dual event not only underscores the diversifying landscape of international space missions but also opens new frontiers in scientific research, demonstrating how nature's secrets continue to reveal themselves through innovative studies.