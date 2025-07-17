India's Akash Prime Missile Test: A High-Altitude Success

In a significant advance for India's defense capabilities, the indigenously developed Akash Prime missile was successfully test-fired in Ladakh, the Defence Ministry announced Thursday. The missile, upgraded and designed for operations above 4,500 meters, highlights India's technological prowess.

This achievement builds on the exceptional performance of India's air defense systems during Operation Sindoor, underscoring the strategic importance of enhancing defense mechanisms near the Line of Actual Control. Akash Prime's latest test involved intercepting two high-speed unmanned aerial targets, further cementing its operational effectiveness.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the feat, calling it a significant boost to air defense capabilities. The trial, part of initial production model tests, marks a milestone for the Indian Army, DRDO, and involved defense PSUs, paving the way for enhanced defense in challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)