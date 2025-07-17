Left Menu

Arca Continental's Earnings Surge Amid Volume Decline

Arca Continental reported an 8.1% increase in core earnings for the second quarter of 2025, despite a 2.7% decline in beverage volumes. The Mexican bottler's EBITDA reached 13.16 billion pesos, slightly below expectations. The company anticipates an improvement in volumes in the next quarter.

Mexican bottler Arca Continental reported an impressive 8.1% rise in core earnings for the second quarter of 2025, even as the company continued to face a downturn in beverage volumes.

Despite a challenging market environment, the company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 13.16 billion pesos, or $701.02 million, narrowly missing analysts' projections of 13.42 billion pesos. As a result, net profit increased by 1.2% to reach 5.47 billion pesos during the quarter, while revenues rose by 8% to 63.43 billion pesos.

Although beverage volumes experienced a 2.7% year-over-year decline, Arca offset the impact through strategic price hikes and expense management. CEO Arturo Gutierrez expressed optimism for volume recovery in the third quarter during a discussion with analysts.

