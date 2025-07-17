Arca Continental's Earnings Surge Amid Volume Decline

Mexican bottler Arca Continental reported an impressive 8.1% rise in core earnings for the second quarter of 2025, even as the company continued to face a downturn in beverage volumes.

Despite a challenging market environment, the company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 13.16 billion pesos, or $701.02 million, narrowly missing analysts' projections of 13.42 billion pesos. As a result, net profit increased by 1.2% to reach 5.47 billion pesos during the quarter, while revenues rose by 8% to 63.43 billion pesos.

Although beverage volumes experienced a 2.7% year-over-year decline, Arca offset the impact through strategic price hikes and expense management. CEO Arturo Gutierrez expressed optimism for volume recovery in the third quarter during a discussion with analysts.

