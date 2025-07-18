Nvidia Eyes Growth in Chinese AI Market Amid Foreign Investment Support

During a pivotal meeting, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed to China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao the company's commitment to providing top-tier products and services in the Chinese market. The mutual dialogue underscored a shared interest in strengthening engagement, especially in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence sector.

China affirmed its welcoming stance toward foreign investment, emphasizing that its policies will continue to facilitate an open business environment. This was reaffirmed during Huang's discussions with senior Chinese officials, including Ren Hongbin and Vice Premier He Lifeng, signaling potential advantageous cooperation avenues for multinational companies operating in China.

Nvidia is taking strategic steps in response to the burgeoning Chinese demand for AI technologies, unveiling plans for the RTX Pro GPU aimed at smart factory applications. This development, alongside efforts to meet compliance with U.S. export restrictions, reflects Nvidia's ambition to expand its foothold in one of the world's most dynamic tech markets.