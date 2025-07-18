Nvidia Eyes Growth in Chinese AI Market Amid Foreign Investment Support
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang engaged with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, expressing interest in deepening AI cooperation in China. Despite U.S. export controls, Nvidia aims to cater to rising Chinese demand with new products. Chinese officials encourage foreign investment, reiterating openness policies.
During a pivotal meeting, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed to China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao the company's commitment to providing top-tier products and services in the Chinese market. The mutual dialogue underscored a shared interest in strengthening engagement, especially in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence sector.
China affirmed its welcoming stance toward foreign investment, emphasizing that its policies will continue to facilitate an open business environment. This was reaffirmed during Huang's discussions with senior Chinese officials, including Ren Hongbin and Vice Premier He Lifeng, signaling potential advantageous cooperation avenues for multinational companies operating in China.
Nvidia is taking strategic steps in response to the burgeoning Chinese demand for AI technologies, unveiling plans for the RTX Pro GPU aimed at smart factory applications. This development, alongside efforts to meet compliance with U.S. export restrictions, reflects Nvidia's ambition to expand its foothold in one of the world's most dynamic tech markets.
ALSO READ
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the company has won approval to sell its H20 AI computer chips to China, reports AP.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at China's Supply Chain Expo
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang: Bridging AI and Business in Beijing
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Strategic China Visit: AI, Trade, and Compliance