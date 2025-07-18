Unlocking Tax Innovation: Taxmann and EY India's AI-Powered Leap

Taxmann and EY India have teamed up to introduce Taxmann.AI, an innovative artificial intelligence platform tailored for tax and legal professionals. The collaboration was announced on Friday.

The platform, rooted in EY's robust technology, offers advanced research, document analysis, and response capabilities specifically for the tax domain. It ensures that responses are based on original, verifiable content from Taxmann, with the added assurance of enterprise-grade privacy and security.

EY India National Tax Leader, Sameer Gupta, highlighted the collaborative effort as a reflection of a shared vision to accelerate tax transformation. Meanwhile, Taxmann's Managing Director, Rakesh Bhargava, emphasized the launch as a significant step forward in equipping professionals for improved efficiency and accuracy.

