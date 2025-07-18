American Express: Surpassing Expectations through Affluent Customer Focus
American Express exceeded profit estimates for Q2, driven by strong spending from affluent cardholders. This focus has shielded it from consumer confidence drops seen in lower income households. Earnings per share and revenue surpassed analyst predictions, amidst a competitive high-end credit card market.
On Friday, American Express reported second-quarter profits that outpaced expectations, largely due to sustained spending by its affluent clientele.
This success highlights the company's strategy of targeting wealthy customers, offering a buffer against the broader dip in consumer confidence primarily affecting lower-income groups. Although not a complete economic indicator, AmEx's data sheds light on changing trends in travel and discretionary spending, especially among creditworthy users.
Despite the competitive landscape, with Citigroup's announcement of a new premium card, AmEx maintains its market leadership with plans to refresh its Platinum cards. The company reported earnings of $4.08 per share, beating the $3.89 forecast, alongside a 9% revenue increase to $17.9 billion, both surpassing analyst projections.
(With inputs from agencies.)