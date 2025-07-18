American Express: Surpassing Expectations through Affluent Customer Focus

On Friday, American Express reported second-quarter profits that outpaced expectations, largely due to sustained spending by its affluent clientele.

This success highlights the company's strategy of targeting wealthy customers, offering a buffer against the broader dip in consumer confidence primarily affecting lower-income groups. Although not a complete economic indicator, AmEx's data sheds light on changing trends in travel and discretionary spending, especially among creditworthy users.

Despite the competitive landscape, with Citigroup's announcement of a new premium card, AmEx maintains its market leadership with plans to refresh its Platinum cards. The company reported earnings of $4.08 per share, beating the $3.89 forecast, alongside a 9% revenue increase to $17.9 billion, both surpassing analyst projections.

