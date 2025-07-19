Left Menu

U.S. Representative Criticizes Nvidia Chip Sales to China Amid AI Security Concerns

Congressman John Moolenaar expresses concern over the resumption of Nvidia's H20 chip sales to China, cautioning that it could aid China's AI capabilities and impact U.S. security. The decision to reverse a prior ban has sparked criticism and raised questions about national security implications in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:05 IST
U.S. Representative Criticizes Nvidia Chip Sales to China Amid AI Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Representative John Moolenaar has voiced strong opposition to the Department of Commerce's decision to allow Nvidia to resume sales of its H20 chips to China, warning it could advance Beijing's artificial intelligence capabilities.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Moolenaar criticized the rollback of a Trump administration export restriction, emphasizing the potential threat to U.S. national security and technological competitiveness. He argued that the move could enable Chinese firms to gain ground in the global AI market, potentially using the technology for military and other strategic purposes.

The issue highlights the contentious nature of U.S.-China tech relations, with bipartisan concerns in Washington about the implications of exporting high-performance AI chips. Moolenaar has requested further clarifications and assurances from the Commerce Department regarding future licensing of chip sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025