U.S. Representative Criticizes Nvidia Chip Sales to China Amid AI Security Concerns

U.S. Representative John Moolenaar has voiced strong opposition to the Department of Commerce's decision to allow Nvidia to resume sales of its H20 chips to China, warning it could advance Beijing's artificial intelligence capabilities.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Moolenaar criticized the rollback of a Trump administration export restriction, emphasizing the potential threat to U.S. national security and technological competitiveness. He argued that the move could enable Chinese firms to gain ground in the global AI market, potentially using the technology for military and other strategic purposes.

The issue highlights the contentious nature of U.S.-China tech relations, with bipartisan concerns in Washington about the implications of exporting high-performance AI chips. Moolenaar has requested further clarifications and assurances from the Commerce Department regarding future licensing of chip sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)