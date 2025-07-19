Microsoft Halts Chinese Engineering Support for U.S. Military Amid Security Concerns

Microsoft has declared that it will stop utilizing China-based engineers to provide technical support to the U.S. military, a decision driven by a ProPublica investigative report that attracted scrutiny from a U.S. senator and spurred Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to order a two-week review of Pentagon cloud contracts.

The report highlighted Microsoft's integration of Chinese engineers in U.S. military cloud systems, overseen by U.S. subcontractors with security clearances but often lacking technical expertise. Microsoft, a significant U.S. government contractor, confirmed its practices were disclosed during the authorization process. Frank Shaw, a Microsoft spokesperson, announced on platform X changes to support protocols, ensuring China-based teams are no longer involved.

Senator Tom Cotton, leading the intelligence committee, inquired about contractors employing Chinese personnel. He emphasized the urgency of securing the supply chain against cybersecurity threats, urging the military to remain vigilant. Secretary Hegseth affirmed the removal of Chinese involvement in military cloud services and pledged continued efforts to protect military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)