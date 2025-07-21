Inflated Sales Tactics Exposed: The Zero-Mileage Used Car Scandal
Chinese electric vehicle brands Neta and Zeekr have been accused of inflating sales numbers by insuring vehicles before selling them to buyers. This practice, known as selling 'zero-mileage used cars,' has been criticized amid a competitive auto market and is now facing government scrutiny and potential regulation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 04:33 IST
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers Neta and Zeekr have been inflating their sales figures by insuring cars before they are actually sold, as revealed by documents and interviews conducted by Reuters.
The tactic allowed the companies to prematurely register sales, a move deemed as 'zero-mileage used cars,' drawing criticism in China's hyper-competitive auto market.
This practice is under increasing scrutiny from state media and government officials, who are considering regulations to curb what they term 'irrational' competition. The scandal highlights broader industry challenges exacerbated by a prolonged price war and overcapacity.
