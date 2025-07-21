Left Menu

Goa's AI Leap: 2027 Mission to Transform Tech Landscape

The Pramod Sawant government has launched the Goa AI Mission 2027, a strategy to create an inclusive and advanced AI ecosystem, boosting governance and innovation. Focus areas include AI education, GPU infrastructure, and a Konkani Large Language Model to promote cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has unveiled the Goa AI Mission 2027, a comprehensive initiative designed to revolutionize the state's technological landscape by fostering an inclusive and future-ready AI ecosystem, officials announced.

The mission signifies a bold shift from Goa's traditional coastal charm to a beacon of technological prowess and is integral to placing the state on the digital transformation map, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

In partnership with nearly 350 IT companies and startups, the mission emphasizes several key aspects, including setting up Graphic Processing Units to enhance computing capacity, preparing critical datasets, and promoting ethical AI use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

