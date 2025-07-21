Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025: A Confluence of Innovation and Industry

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 is set to occur from November 18 to 20, as officially announced recently. This prominent event is an initiative of the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, and is supported by industry stakeholders.

Described as a significant platform, the summit will showcase the innovation ecosystem, encouraging collaboration between Indian industry leaders and global startups. According to Ekroop Caur, Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Department of Electronics, IT & BT, the event will feature over 100,000 attendees, including 20,000 startup founders and numerous delegates and investors.

The dates were revealed during the Global Collaboration Meet in Bengaluru, a gathering organized under the Global Innovation Alliance initiative which aims to foster technological partnerships. With participants from various partner countries, the event highlights the expansion of the GIA network from 10 countries in 2018 to 35 by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)