Amity Innovation Incubator Unites Startups and Investors in Dynamic Pitch Event

The Amity Innovation Incubator, renowned for nurturing entrepreneurship among Indian universities, showcased its commitment to innovation by hosting an Investor Pitch Day. This event attracted a range of emerging startups and top-tier investors for a day filled with live pitches, strategic networking, and growth-centric discussions.

Achieving a milestone with the incubation and acceleration of over 1100 startups, the incubator, recently awarded AABI's 'Incubator of the Year,' continues to drive entrepreneurial growth in India. The July 2025 Pitch Day featured ten startups presenting trailblazing solutions in various sectors, including health tech, AI, and social impact.

Key investors, such as Vaibhav Jain from Google and Amit Sharma from Cactus Venture Partners, actively participated alongside representatives from BEENEXT, Caret Capital, and others, demonstrating strong engagement. The event concluded with significant interest and ongoing due diligence, underscoring the robust support system Amity provides through mentorship, infrastructure, and investor access.

