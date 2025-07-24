Amity Innovation Incubator Unites Startups and Investors in Dynamic Pitch Event
Amity Innovation Incubator hosted Investor Pitch Day, connecting startups and investors. Over 1100 startups have been incubated, with ten pitching innovative solutions in health tech, AI, and more. Esteemed investors participated, fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem and offering strategic mentorship, infrastructure, and investor access.
The Amity Innovation Incubator, renowned for nurturing entrepreneurship among Indian universities, showcased its commitment to innovation by hosting an Investor Pitch Day. This event attracted a range of emerging startups and top-tier investors for a day filled with live pitches, strategic networking, and growth-centric discussions.
Achieving a milestone with the incubation and acceleration of over 1100 startups, the incubator, recently awarded AABI's 'Incubator of the Year,' continues to drive entrepreneurial growth in India. The July 2025 Pitch Day featured ten startups presenting trailblazing solutions in various sectors, including health tech, AI, and social impact.
Key investors, such as Vaibhav Jain from Google and Amit Sharma from Cactus Venture Partners, actively participated alongside representatives from BEENEXT, Caret Capital, and others, demonstrating strong engagement. The event concluded with significant interest and ongoing due diligence, underscoring the robust support system Amity provides through mentorship, infrastructure, and investor access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Engine Fuel Control Glitch Suspected in Air India Crash
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash
Taiwan Stages Major Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions with China
Texas Tragedy: Flash Floods Claim Over 100 Lives
Investigative Focus on Fuel Switches in Air India Crash