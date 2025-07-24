Quantum Leap: QpiAI Partners with Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government announced a strategic partnership with QpiAI, a quantum computing firm, in a move to advance the state's Quantum Valley initiative in Amaravati. This collaboration marks a significant contribution to the National Quantum Mission.

QpiAI, led by founder Nagendra Nagaraja, intends to install an eight qubit quantum computer in Amaravati, acting as a pivotal asset for the region's Quantum Valley. The announcement was made following Nagaraja's meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who emphasized the importance of developing solutions to benefit the public and bolster student research capabilities.

Chief Minister Naidu encouraged the establishment of a center of excellence to support startups and the development of quantum algorithms and other applications. Expressing aspirations for quantum computing to make impactful contributions across various sectors like agriculture and innovation, this initiative aims to ensure efficient use of resources and promote deep tech advancements.