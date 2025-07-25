HFCL's Strong Foundation Amidst Financial Loss

Telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL has announced a net loss of Rs 32.24 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, a stark contrast to the Rs 111.30 crore profit reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations fell significantly to Rs 871 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 1,158 crore a year earlier, according to a recent BSE filing. Despite macroeconomic pressures, HFCL's latest earnings release highlighted a noteworthy recovery in EBITDA to Rs 42.93 crore from a loss last quarter.

Managing Director Mahendra Nahata emphasized HFCL's growth potential, citing increased revenue from the product segment and exports, along with a strategic focus on high-tech products for telecom and defense sectors. With a swelling order book of Rs 10,480 crore, Nahata remains confident in delivering sustained value and capitalizing on India's push for self-reliance in technology.