Left Menu

Global Starlink Collapse: The Battlefront Communication Breakdown

Starlink, a critical communication tool for Ukraine's military, experienced a major global outage, resulting in disruption of battlefield operations. The outage, caused by a software failure, highlighted the risks of dependence on satellite internet for military communication. Ukrainian forces advocate for diversified and local communication systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:53 IST
Global Starlink Collapse: The Battlefront Communication Breakdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Starlink, the satellite internet provider essential for Ukraine's military communications, suffered a significant outage, disrupting operations for over two hours. The incident compels Ukrainian forces to reconsider their reliance on such networks.

During the outage, combat missions lacked video feeds, and recon was compromised, highlighting the vulnerabilities in connectivity reliance. Ukrainian commander Robert Brovdi emphasized the need for diversified communication channels.

The international issue, impacting millions globally, underlined systemic risks, prompting SpaceX to assure swift solutions. Ukrainian officials urge a shift towards stable local systems as interference in digital communication persists during ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025