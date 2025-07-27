Tamil Nadu Leads with 20,000 Patent Filings: A DeepTech Innovation Saga

Tamil Nadu has achieved a milestone by leading the nation with over 20,000 patent filings, predominantly fueled by DeepTech innovations, according to Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services.

The upcoming 'Innovate in Tamil Nadu' Intellectual Property conclave is set to be a significant event that aims to nurture collaborations between industry and academia. Scheduled for July 30, the conference will focus on boosting IP awareness and commercialization.

Key figures such as the state's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the event, highlighting its importance. The conclave is expected to attract a wide array of participants, including researchers, startups, and global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)