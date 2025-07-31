STAN Secures USD 8.5 Million Boost from Gaming Giants
Online gaming platform STAN has successfully raised USD 8.5 million in a strategic funding round featuring notable investors like Japanese gaming companies and Google. The funds will be allocated towards expanding its presence in mobile-dominant markets, focusing on AI innovations, and enhancing integrations for game publishers.
STAN, an online gaming platform, has secured a significant investment of USD 8.5 million. This new funding round saw participation from prominent Japanese gaming firms, as well as tech giant Google and major investors such as Nazara.
The funding process also involved existing investors such as General Catalyst, GFR Fund, T-Accelerate Capital, and Pix Capital, reinforcing confidence in STAN's strategic direction.
With this financial boost, STAN plans to expand its footprint in India and other mobile-centric markets, invest in AI-driven personalization, and develop creator tools, thus laying the groundwork for future growth.
