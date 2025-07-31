STAN Secures USD 8.5 Million Boost from Gaming Giants

STAN, an online gaming platform, has secured a significant investment of USD 8.5 million. This new funding round saw participation from prominent Japanese gaming firms, as well as tech giant Google and major investors such as Nazara.

The funding process also involved existing investors such as General Catalyst, GFR Fund, T-Accelerate Capital, and Pix Capital, reinforcing confidence in STAN's strategic direction.

With this financial boost, STAN plans to expand its footprint in India and other mobile-centric markets, invest in AI-driven personalization, and develop creator tools, thus laying the groundwork for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)