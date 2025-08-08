Red Hat Recognized Again in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for 2025

New Delhi, India – Red Hat, a forefront provider of open-source solutions, has been acknowledged as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms for the second consecutive year. This milestone underscores the pivotal role of Red Hat OpenShift in shaping cloud-native application development and deployment.

The platform's robust infrastructure, grounded in Kubernetes, supports a wide array of workloads, including AI/ML initiatives. Red Hat's commitment to providing a consistent, secure, and comprehensive hybrid cloud application environment empowers enterprises to innovate and transform digitally.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated various vendors based on specific criteria, highlighting Red Hat's completeness of vision and ability to execute. This recognition reinforces Red Hat OpenShift's leadership in the evolving cloud-native market, positioning it well for AI-driven future workloads.

(With inputs from agencies.)