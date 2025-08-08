Left Menu

Red Hat Recognized Again in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for 2025

Red Hat has been acknowledged as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms. This recognition highlights Red Hat OpenShift's comprehensive capabilities in managing cloud-native applications, emphasizing its role in AI workloads and developer innovation in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:40 IST
New Delhi, India – Red Hat, a forefront provider of open-source solutions, has been acknowledged as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms for the second consecutive year. This milestone underscores the pivotal role of Red Hat OpenShift in shaping cloud-native application development and deployment.

The platform's robust infrastructure, grounded in Kubernetes, supports a wide array of workloads, including AI/ML initiatives. Red Hat's commitment to providing a consistent, secure, and comprehensive hybrid cloud application environment empowers enterprises to innovate and transform digitally.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated various vendors based on specific criteria, highlighting Red Hat's completeness of vision and ability to execute. This recognition reinforces Red Hat OpenShift's leadership in the evolving cloud-native market, positioning it well for AI-driven future workloads.

