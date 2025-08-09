Crew-10 Astronauts Make Triumphant Return to Earth

The International Space Station bid farewell to four astronauts from NASA's Crew-10 mission on Friday. Aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, they set out on their journey back to Earth, aiming for a splashdown off the U.S. West Coast early Saturday morning, concluding a five-month mission.

The crew comprises U.S. astronauts Nichole Ayers and mission commander Anne McClain, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their trip back home will take roughly 17.5 hours, culminating in a splashdown off the California coast. They initially launched to the ISS in March, replacing the previous Crew-9 mission team.

Upon their return, these astronauts bring with them significant and urgent research findings. During their 146-day mission, they conducted over 200 scientific experiments in the microgravity of the ISS. Their contributions add to the valuable work being done in space exploration and innovation.

