KGeN and SHIELD Forge Alliance to Combat Fraud in Digital Distribution

KGeN partners with SHIELD to combat fraud in digital distribution, enhancing the legitimacy of user interactions. The partnership uses SHIELD's Device ID for precise fraud detection, achieving a substantial reduction in fake accounts and bot activities, ensuring trusted user engagement in AI, Gaming, and DeFi sectors globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:34 IST
KGeN, renowned for operating the world's largest Verified Distribution Protocol, has teamed up with SHIELD, a pioneer in fraud intelligence, to establish a fraud-free distribution framework. This strategic partnership deploys KGeN's VeriFi System to screen out fake accounts and bots in real-time, safeguarding authentic users' interactions.

This collaboration is a response to the rapid expansion that brought along significant fraudulent activities, from fake account generations to bots managing quest farming, thereby impacting distribution metrics and user engagement. KGeN integrated SHIELD's Device ID to counter these challenges, achieving exceptional accuracy in identifying fraudulent actions and ensuring trusted operations.

Thanks to SHIELD's real-time fraud intelligence, KGeN preemptively blocks malicious activities, increasing authentic user engagement significantly. Sandeep Shetty of KGeN expressed the importance of this alliance in maintaining user interaction legitimacy, a sentiment echoed by SHIELD's CEO, who emphasized growth without compromising security.

