IAEA Side Events Spotlight SMRs, Women in Nuclear, INPRO Milestone, and Net-Zero

A series of high-level side events scheduled for September 2025 will bring together global nuclear experts, policymakers, operators, and academics to discuss the future of nuclear energy — from the operational readiness of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to workforce diversity, innovation in reactor design, and nuclear’s role in achieving net-zero emissions. Hosted at the Vienna International Centre, the events will span a range of topics critical to the sector’s advancement.

Nuclear Operators’ Forum: Status, Strategies and Readiness for SMR Operation

Date: Thursday, 18 September 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Conference Room CR3, C Building, Seventh Floor

SMRs are increasingly recognised as a cornerstone of future energy systems, offering flexible, scalable, and low-carbon power solutions. With designs tailored for not only grid electricity but also industrial heat, off-grid mining, and oil and gas operations, SMRs are expected to address both climate change targets and energy security needs.

This forum will bring together current and future operators and technology providers to share operational strategies for ensuring safe and reliable SMR performance. Topics will include:

Innovative operational technologies.

Design features tailored for varied applications.

Challenges in aligning operational practices with industry decarbonisation goals.

Panelists will highlight how SMRs can be deployed in different contexts and the safety protocols required for their unique operating environments.

From Fellowship to Leadership: Successes of the IAEA Marie Curie Fellowship and Lise Meitner Programmes

Date: Tuesday, 16 September 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Location: Conference Room CR5, C Building, Seventh Floor

This session will celebrate the achievements of the Marie Curie Fellowship Programme and the Lise Meitner Programme, both designed to address the talent gap and promote gender diversity in the nuclear sector.

The discussion will focus on:

Attracting, retaining, and advancing women in nuclear professions.

Leadership development and mentorship strategies.

Building sustainable professional networks for long-term career growth.

Speakers will share success stories of women who have transitioned from fellowship recipients to leadership roles, demonstrating the programmes’ role in fostering a diverse and resilient nuclear workforce.

INPRO 25th Anniversary

Date: Tuesday, 16 September 2025 Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Location: Conference Room M6, M Building, Ground Floor

Marking 25 years of the International Project on Innovative Nuclear Reactors and Fuel Cycles (INPRO), this event will reflect on INPRO’s evolution and its impact on nuclear innovation.

Highlights will include:

The consolidation of INPRO tools into an IAEA advisory service.

The official launch of FRAMES V1.0.

Introduction of new initiatives such as Fossil-to-Nuclear transition strategies.

Member States will present their experiences using INPRO tools and outline future collaboration plans to further innovative nuclear technologies and sustainable fuel cycle management.

Planning for a Clean and Secure Future with Nuclear Energy

Date: Thursday, 18 September 2025 Time: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Location: Conference Room CR4, C Building, Seventh Floor

Part of the Atoms4NetZero initiative, this session will explore nuclear energy’s role in clean energy transitions, using advanced modelling and case studies. The IAEA’s MESSAGE supply optimisation tool will be showcased, with specific studies from:

China (collaboration with CINIS).

Estonia (collaboration with the University of Tartu).

Discussions will examine the synergy between large reactors and SMRs, assessing their combined contribution to secure, low-carbon energy systems. The event will also provide insights into heat supply applications and the broader integration of nuclear into national decarbonisation strategies.

Together, these side events underscore the breadth of nuclear energy’s potential — from technical readiness and operational excellence to diversity in the workforce, technological innovation, and climate action. They reflect the IAEA’s commitment to ensuring that nuclear power remains a safe, reliable, and inclusive pillar of global energy systems.