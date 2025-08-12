India Bets Big on Semiconductors with Major Investments in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh
The Union Cabinet has approved four new semiconductor projects in India, with a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore across Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. These initiatives fall under the India Semiconductor Mission and are aimed at boosting the country’s electronics manufacturing capabilities.
The Union Cabinet has sanctioned four semiconductor projects with a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh, as announced by Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
These projects are an extension of the India Semiconductor Mission, which has an overall financial outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that Bhubaneswar will host a silicon carbide semiconductor plant worth Rs 2,066 crore, developed by SiCsem Pvt Ltd, with a production capacity of 9.6 crore chips annually.
Additionally, Intel-backed Heterogenous Integration Packaging Solutions will establish a 3D Glass semiconductor manufacturing unit in Odisha with a Rs 1,943 crore investment and a production volume of 5 crore units annually. Another approved facility in Andhra Pradesh will produce 9.6 crore chips annually, whereas a Punjab project by CDIL plans to manufacture 15.8 crore units yearly.
