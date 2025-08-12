Zetwerk Acquires KRYFS: A New Era in Transformer Solutions

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt Ltd announced a strategic acquisition of a controlling stake in KRYFS Power Components, a leader in transformer solutions, on Tuesday, signaling a robust enhancement in the electrical and renewables manufacturing sector in India.

This acquisition blends Zetwerk's digital-first supply chain platform and extensive global manufacturing network with KRYFS's profound domain expertise, NABL-accredited labs, POWERGRID-approved facilities, and its 10 fully operational plants throughout India. KRYFS stands as the singular entity in India capable of producing 765 KV class transformer laminations and transformer tanks.

The existing management team at KRYFS, including its CEO, will continue to spearhead the company, ensuring continuity and stability during this new phase of operations, while its 1,600 employees integrate into Zetwerk's digitally enabled and high-performance ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)