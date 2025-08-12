Left Menu

Zetwerk Acquires KRYFS: A New Era in Transformer Solutions

Zetwerk Manufacturing has acquired a controlling stake in KRYFS Power Components, enhancing its position in electrical and renewables manufacturing. This merger combines Zetwerk's digital supply capabilities with KRYFS’s expertise in transformer solutions, marking a significant advancement in India's infrastructure manufacturing landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:49 IST
Zetwerk Acquires KRYFS: A New Era in Transformer Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt Ltd announced a strategic acquisition of a controlling stake in KRYFS Power Components, a leader in transformer solutions, on Tuesday, signaling a robust enhancement in the electrical and renewables manufacturing sector in India.

This acquisition blends Zetwerk's digital-first supply chain platform and extensive global manufacturing network with KRYFS's profound domain expertise, NABL-accredited labs, POWERGRID-approved facilities, and its 10 fully operational plants throughout India. KRYFS stands as the singular entity in India capable of producing 765 KV class transformer laminations and transformer tanks.

The existing management team at KRYFS, including its CEO, will continue to spearhead the company, ensuring continuity and stability during this new phase of operations, while its 1,600 employees integrate into Zetwerk's digitally enabled and high-performance ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025