Big Tech Milestone: India's First Mobile Cover-Glass Facility to Launch

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, a key collaboration between US glass technology leader Corning and Optiemus Infracom, is gearing up to start operations in December, according to a company spokesperson.

This joint venture, known as BIG Tech, marks a significant stride for India as the first facility aimed at producing premium cover-glass parts for mobile consumer electronics, addressing the burgeoning demand from manufacturers.

Corning's durable gorilla glass, integral to over eight billion devices worldwide, is part of their robust portfolio serving top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple. Notably, Apple has invested $2.5 billion in Corning's US plant to produce cover glass for their iPhone and Apple Watch globally.