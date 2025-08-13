Left Menu

Big Tech Milestone: India's First Mobile Cover-Glass Facility to Launch

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, a joint venture between Corning and Optiemus Infracom, is set to begin operations in December. This will be India's first facility dedicated to producing high-quality cover-glass for mobile devices. The move aims to meet the rising demand from manufacturers in the country.

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, a key collaboration between US glass technology leader Corning and Optiemus Infracom, is gearing up to start operations in December, according to a company spokesperson.

This joint venture, known as BIG Tech, marks a significant stride for India as the first facility aimed at producing premium cover-glass parts for mobile consumer electronics, addressing the burgeoning demand from manufacturers.

Corning's durable gorilla glass, integral to over eight billion devices worldwide, is part of their robust portfolio serving top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple. Notably, Apple has invested $2.5 billion in Corning's US plant to produce cover glass for their iPhone and Apple Watch globally.

