Google's AI Revolutionizes Travel with 'Flight Deals' Launch

Google unveiled a transformative AI-powered search tool, 'Flight Deals', within Google Flights. This latest feature is aimed at savvy, cost-conscious travelers, rolling out over the next week in the US, Canada, and India.

'Flight Deals' allows users to find budget-friendly travel options with a simple conversational search, bypassing the typical hassle of adjusting dates, destinations, and filters. The tool leverages Google's advanced AI technology to interpret complex user queries and offers tailored travel suggestions.

The beta launch aims to collect user feedback while enhancing travel planning. Google Flights remains operational, now upgraded to exclude basic economy fares in the US and Canada, continuing to evolve with this new addition.

(With inputs from agencies.)