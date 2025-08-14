Left Menu

AI Revolution: SabhaSaar Transforms Panchayat Meeting Minutes

Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched SabhaSaar, an AI-powered tool for generating minutes of meeting from panchayat meetings. It uses advanced technology to transcribe discussions, supports 13 Indian languages, and encourages states and UTs to adopt it for upcoming gram sabhas.

Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Thursday unveiled SabhaSaar, an Artificial Intelligence-driven tool aimed at transforming the way minutes of gram sabha meetings are recorded. This innovative tool automates the generation of structured meeting minutes from audio and video recordings of panchayat meetings.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry highlighted that SabhaSaar leverages cutting-edge AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to transcribe discussions, pinpoint major decisions, and document action points clearly and concisely. Currently, it supports 13 Indian languages and plans to expand this number to enhance accessibility and inclusivity.

With a focus on all-encompassing linguistic support, the Ministry has appealed to all states and Union Territories to integrate SabhaSaar in upcoming gram sabhas, especially with Tripura's 1,194 gram panchayats leading the way in using the tool during the special August 15 gram sabhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

