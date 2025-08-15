Health Chronicles: Innovations and Investigations in the US Sector

The US health landscape is witnessing a series of significant developments. The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into telehealth platform Hims & Hers, focusing on its advertising and cancellation practices, as reported by Bloomberg News.

In the financial arena, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has notably acquired 5 million shares in UnitedHealth Group, causing a 7% rise in the insurer's stock during extended trading sessions.

Furthermore, the US Department of Health and Human Services is reinstating a task force originally established under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, aiming to enhance the safety and oversight of vaccines for children. Meanwhile, food companies are responding to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign by planning to remove artificial colors linked to health issues.

