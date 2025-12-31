Warren Buffett Retires as CEO, Marking a New Era for Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor known as the 'Oracle of Omaha,' officially retires today as the Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway. This marks the end of one of the most remarkable leadership tenures in corporate history, as Buffett, who turns 95, steps aside after nearly 60 transformative years at the helm.

Having taken the reins in 1965, Buffett guided the struggling New England textile manufacturer into a diversified global powerhouse boasting a valuation exceeding USD 1 trillion. His strategic transition from textiles to investments in insurance, railroads, utilities, and equities helped establish Berkshire's renowned portfolio, including substantial stakes in Apple, Coca-Cola, and American Express.

Greg Abel, the company's vice chairman responsible for non-insurance operations, is set to succeed Buffett as CEO on January 1, 2026. Abel, a trusted longtime executive, has been instrumental in growing Berkshire's energy and infrastructure segments. Buffett will remain chairman, ensuring continuity in the conglomerate's distinct culture, while Abel navigates challenges like deploying over USD 380 billion amid a challenging acquisition environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)