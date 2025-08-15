Left Menu

Unmonitored Starlink Terminals: A Communications Lifeline or Security Risk?

The USAID did not monitor the use of 5,175 Starlink terminals sent to Ukraine, with many ending up in Russian-held areas, highlighting the challenges of maintaining oversight in a wartime environment. USAID aimed to restore connectivity for critical services amidst Russian aggression, sparking concerns of security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 03:24 IST
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) did not track the deployment of 5,175 Starlink terminals sent to Ukraine, resulting in nearly half of these terminals operating in territories fully or partly occupied by Moscow, an internal watchdog report has revealed.

The absence of monitoring was attributed to the 'complex wartime environment' and Ukraine's urgent need for connectivity, according to USAID's inspector general. Despite this, the agency emphasized that its primary intent was to reinstate connectivity for essential services amid communications disruptions caused by Russian strikes.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, USAID, along with SpaceX, facilitated the delivery of these terminals to sustain critical civilian services. However, findings indicate a significant portion of the terminals are now active in Russian-occupied areas, raising questions about their current use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

