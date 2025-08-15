Left Menu

Health Sector Buzz: Berkshire Bets Big and New Vaccine Task Force

Recent health news highlights include Berkshire Hathaway's significant investment in UnitedHealth Group and the reinstatement of a U.S. task force to enhance childhood vaccine safety. Meanwhile, the FTC investigates Hims & Hers' advertising practices, and Apple announces a blood oxygen monitoring feature for its watches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:28 IST
Berkshire Hathaway, led by renowned investor Warren Buffett, has made strategic moves in the health sector with a significant investment in UnitedHealth Group. The firm disclosed ownership of 5.04 million UnitedHealth shares, sending ripples through the healthcare industry.

In regulatory news, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the reinstatement of a federal task force focused on improving the safety and oversight of childhood vaccines—a revival after a 27-year hiatus.

Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission is probing telehealth platform Hims & Hers over concerns regarding advertisement and cancellation practices, as Apple gears up to introduce blood oxygen monitoring in its watches following governmental approval.

