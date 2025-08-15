Left Menu

Apple Reigns Supreme as India's Tablet Market Soars in 2025

India's tablet PC market experienced a 20% year-on-year growth in Q2 2025, with Apple capturing nearly a third of the market. Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus also saw significant gains, highlighting strong demand for both premium and value-focused tablets. The market is projected to grow steadily in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:03 IST
Apple Reigns Supreme as India's Tablet Market Soars in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian tablet PC market saw a robust 20% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). Apple led the market with a 30% share, spurred by demand for its new iPad 11 Series, which made up 70% of Apple's shipments in the quarter.

Following Apple, Samsung's tablet market share reached 27%, thanks to the success of its Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G. Despite maintaining a steady 16% market share, Lenovo experienced an 18% increase in supply. Other brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus exhibited remarkable growth of 81% and 95%, respectively.

CMR forecasts continued growth of 10-15% in the tablet market for 2025. The shift towards 5G-enabled and value-for-money Android tablets is evident, meeting the needs of students, gig workers, and professionals who seek seamless integration and enhanced productivity features.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025