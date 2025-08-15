Apple Reigns Supreme as India's Tablet Market Soars in 2025

The Indian tablet PC market saw a robust 20% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). Apple led the market with a 30% share, spurred by demand for its new iPad 11 Series, which made up 70% of Apple's shipments in the quarter.

Following Apple, Samsung's tablet market share reached 27%, thanks to the success of its Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G. Despite maintaining a steady 16% market share, Lenovo experienced an 18% increase in supply. Other brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus exhibited remarkable growth of 81% and 95%, respectively.

CMR forecasts continued growth of 10-15% in the tablet market for 2025. The shift towards 5G-enabled and value-for-money Android tablets is evident, meeting the needs of students, gig workers, and professionals who seek seamless integration and enhanced productivity features.